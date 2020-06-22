PM Boyko Borisov, Vladislav Goranov and Menda Stoyanova Are Questioned in the Investigation Against Mogul Bozhkov
3610 objects with signs of movable cultural values have been seized so far from the office of Vasil Bozhkov on the capital's Moskovska Street.
The Appellate Specialized Prosecutor's Office expects their number to exceed 10,000. They remind that Bozhkov has registered a collection of 212 artifacts under the Cultural Heritage Act.
The specialized prosecutor's office continues its actions in the investigation in the building of "NOVE INTERNAL". The state prosecution reminds that Vasil Bozhkov has been prosecuted for crimes against the financial and tax systems.
The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance Vladislav Goranov (twice), as well as the MP Menda Stoyanova were questioned as witnesses in the current pre-trial proceedings.
At the same time, the SANS inspection shows that UniCredit Bulbank did not notify Financial Intelligence when making payments in excess of BGN 30,000, as required by law. In the course of the inspection it was definitely established that the cash withdrawals by proxies from accounts with account holder Vasil Bozhkov were subsequently provided to him personally, in office at 43 Moskovska Street in Sofia.
