Unemployment in Bulgaria Is Between 16.5% and 4.4%
In 15 of the 28 districts of Bulgaria, unemployment is over 10%, compared to the national average of 9%, according to an analysis by the Employment Agency for the month of May.
On average, 9 unemployed people compete for one vacancy. Unemployment is highest in Vidin - 16.5%, and lowest in Sofia - 4.4%. The strongest competition for jobs is in Pleven, where 20 people compete for one vacant position, while in Sofia four people compete for one job.
In May, there was a downward trend in unemployment compared to April, which is mainly due to seasonal employment in tourism and agriculture. In May, lay offs of personnel from the manufacturing industry continued, followed by trade./BNR
