Unemployment in Bulgaria Is Between 16.5% and 4.4%

Business | June 22, 2020, Monday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Unemployment in Bulgaria Is Between 16.5% and 4.4% pixabay.com

In 15 of the 28 districts of Bulgaria, unemployment is over 10%, compared to the national average of 9%, according to an analysis by the Employment Agency for the month of May.

On average, 9 unemployed people compete for one vacancy. Unemployment is highest in Vidin - 16.5%, and lowest in Sofia - 4.4%. The strongest competition for jobs is in Pleven, where 20 people compete for one vacant position, while in Sofia four people compete for one job.

In May, there was a downward trend in unemployment compared to April, which is mainly due to seasonal employment in tourism and agriculture. In May, lay offs of personnel from the manufacturing industry continued, followed by trade./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria