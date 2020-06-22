Bulgaria's Parties GERB And BSP Will Be Fined For Non-Compliance With The Measures

Politics | June 22, 2020, Monday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Parties GERB And BSP Will Be Fined For Non-Compliance With The Measures

"In order not to be accused of doing some selective control, the decision - of both the Minister and the RHI, is to fine GERB and BSP with the maximum amount of BGN 3,000 because they allowed mass gatherings of many people indoors without observing distance and wearing masks. As a result, we have infected people. We will do the same with the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" due to the fact that the requirements were not met.

Although the percentage, which should be maximally occupied, was formally observed, all the people gathered in one place - they jumped and kissed ", said the state chief inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev during a briefing.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria