Bulgaria's Parties GERB And BSP Will Be Fined For Non-Compliance With The Measures
"In order not to be accused of doing some selective control, the decision - of both the Minister and the RHI, is to fine GERB and BSP with the maximum amount of BGN 3,000 because they allowed mass gatherings of many people indoors without observing distance and wearing masks. As a result, we have infected people. We will do the same with the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" due to the fact that the requirements were not met.
Although the percentage, which should be maximally occupied, was formally observed, all the people gathered in one place - they jumped and kissed ", said the state chief inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev during a briefing.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Serbia Elects New Parliament Today: June 21
- » European Parliament Anti-Racism Resolution: Words Need To Be Followed Up With Real Action
- » German Chancellor Angela Merkel: We’re Before the Biggest Economic Challenge to European Union
- » 14-Day Quarantine For Those Arriving in Bulgaria from Belgium Has Been Abolished
- » Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Not Be Tightened Because of The Growing Number
- » Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Participates in an Online Meeting of the European Council