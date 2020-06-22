Coaches of Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic Tested Positive for COVID-19

Grigor Dimitrov's coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic's fitness coach Marko Paniki tested positive for coronavirus, Croatian media reported.

The last opponent that Grigor Dimitrov met on Adria Tour - Borna Chorich, tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed this himself on social networks.

Last night the best Bulgarian tennis player announced from his home in Monaco that he was infected. Subsequently, the final of the match between Novak Djokovic and Andrej Rublev in Croatia was canceled.

World number one in tennis Novak Djokovic has refused to be tested for coronavirus in Croatia and will do so after returning to his native Serbia, local media reported.

Novak's brother, George, who is the director of the Adria Tour demonstration series, revealed that Djokovic was very disappointed with the news about Dimitrov. "Novak took this very hard. We took all the precautions required by the governments of Serbia and Croatia," George said.

At the same time, another participant in the race in Belgrade - Dominique Thiem, who played a match with Dimitrov and participated in a joint press conference with him in the Serbian capital, underwent a test for COVID-19 in France, which turned out to be negative.