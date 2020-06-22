LIVE: New Tougher Measures Because of COVID-19 in Bulgaria _ Updated

Indoor masks are becoming mandatory again in Bulgaria!

Indoor events will be organized at a capacity of up to 50 percent of the capacity of the hall, and masks must be worn. This was stated during a briefing by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

For indoor trade sites, a distance of 1.5 meters will have to be observed.

"It's important that when we say something, it's based on facts. The situation is complicated. We have a real increase in COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, it is not so much for people in need of intensive care, "said State Chief Inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev.

According to him, this is happening in other countries as well. "It's happening because of our behavior and the changes in the virus. In the first place in terms of morbidity is Northern Macedonia 45.6 per 100 thousand population. In second place on the blanks is Albania - 12.9, Bosnia - 11.9, Turkey - 10.7. Fifth and sixth place Bulgaria - 8.3, Serbia - 7.09 per 100 thousand population. This is happening in Europe, "Kunchev added.

"Is this a second wave or just an increase in cases?" I am more inclined to believe the latter, based on the people who accepted that it was all over. The measures are not observed and more serious morbidity is observed. My call to the hospitals - not to forget the order of the Minister of Health. So far we have talked about the 3 "D's". Now we add a "C" - control. It turned out that we cannot rely on people's consciences, "he added.

"Obviously, last week's data for the whole country is alarming. This includes Sofia. That is why we are constantly discussing and considering the situation. We have to learn to live with the virus, "said Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

"As early as Saturday, we discussed that before Minister Ananiev make the masks obligatory, we should do it," she added. "I beg the people of Sofia to return to the attitude we had during the state of emergency," Fandakova urged.