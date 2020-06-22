Bulgaria's PM Borissov: Тhe 3 Ds Мust Be Оbserved - Physical Distance, Discipline and Strict Disinfection

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a working meeting in the Council of Ministers in connection with the current situation with the distribution of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananieva, members of the National Operational Staff Angel Kunchev and Todor Kantardzhiev, the director of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate Dancho Penchev, the executive director of Alexandrovska Hospital Kostadin Angelov and the executive director of the University Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Ivan Kostov.

During the conversation, the data on the spread of the new virus were discussed. It was reported to Prime Minister Borissov that the situation was being monitored very closely and in this context, mass control over the implementation of anti-epidemic measures is beginning. Prime Minister Borissov once again pointed out that the danger of COVID-19 has not passed and that for the fight against the coronavirus of the greatest importance and at the moment continues to be the observance of physical distance, discipline and strict disinfection.