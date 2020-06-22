Will There Be a Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections?

Sofia, Bulgaria: Comment of the Executive Director of the University Hospital "Alexandrovska" Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov to Nova TV.

"The information about the virus is very controversial worldwide. We expected that with the display of temperatures, it would start behaving like the other coronaviruses and start disappearing. We see that the number of patients admitted to medical institutions is decreasing. That calms us down to some extent. ” This was stated by the executive director of UMHAT "Alexandrovska" Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov.

"There is currently an increase in cases, which I think is a second wave. This is due to the lack of discipline of part of the people. Physical and social distance are very important. Gatherings of many people in one space should not take place, "Angelov added.

"Not only the number of patients is important, but also their clinical picture," he said. According to him, no new mass restrictive measures are expected. Angelov is adamant that in case of symptoms, a doctor should be immediately sought to assess whether there is a need for hospital treatment, and not to choose self-treatment.

Regarding the news that bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov is also among those infected with the coronavirus, he commented: "First we have to look for the contact persons, those who were in direct contact with him, and then those who were on the second line, ie. contact persons of the contact persons ".