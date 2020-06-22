33 Daily Cases of COVID-19 on June 22, Total of 3905 in Bulgaria

During the last 24 hours, 566 samples were tested for the new coronavirus, 33 of which were positive. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 1; Varna - 2; Kyustendil - 14; Pazardzhik - 1; Pernik - 1; Plovdiv - 1; Sofia region - 6; Sofia city - 6.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our country at the moment are 3905. Of them 1632 are active. The total number of cured persons is 2074, and 47 of them have been registered in the past 24 hours 322 patients with a proven coronavirus infection were hospitalized. 13 of them are in intensive care units or clinics.

According to the National Information System, the number of medical staff diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 343. No new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours.

199 people died in our country, in which COVID-19 was confirmed, and there are no new deaths for the past 24 hours.