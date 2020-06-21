Bulgarian Тennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Is Infected With COVID-19
Grigor Dimitrov is infected with a coronavirus. He announced this on his Instagram account.
Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Training in His Hometown Haskovo
- » Hristo Stoichkov: Reflecting on the Career of Bulgaria's Greatest Ever Footballer
- » Collective and Individual Sports Activities in Fitness Centers and Gyms - Without Restrictions
- » Forbes: Roger Federer is the Highest-Paid Athlete in the World
- » 116 Years of FIFA: Here Are Some Facts
- » Bulgarian Football Teams Could Train in Groups Again