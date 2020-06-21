Bulgarian Тennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Is Infected With COVID-19

Grigor Dimitrov is infected with a coronavirus. He announced this on his Instagram account.

Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD