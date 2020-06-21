Bulgaria's Sunny Beach Resort Ranked The Best Value Destination

June 21, 2020
Bulgaria's Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea coast is the best value destination out of 42 destinations in the annual international list of Holiday Costs Barometer for the third consecutive year. The UK-based barometer of holiday costs measures the most suitable holiday destinations in Europe and the world in 2020 according to their prices. 

Prices have fallen in more than three-quarters of resorts and cities around the world, the study indicates. 
Daily expenses in Sunny Beach are 30.68 British pounds. In Marmaris, Turkey, which is the next cheapest destination, daily costs amount to 44.15 British pounds./BNR

