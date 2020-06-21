Bulgaria's Sunny Beach Resort Ranked The Best Value Destination
Bulgaria's Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea coast is the best value destination out of 42 destinations in the annual international list of Holiday Costs Barometer for the third consecutive year. The UK-based barometer of holiday costs measures the most suitable holiday destinations in Europe and the world in 2020 according to their prices.
Prices have fallen in more than three-quarters of resorts and cities around the world, the study indicates.
Daily expenses in Sunny Beach are 30.68 British pounds. In Marmaris, Turkey, which is the next cheapest destination, daily costs amount to 44.15 British pounds./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Intense Traffic at Borders with Greece, Turkey and Romania
- » Border Police: Long Queues at Kulata, Use Another Greece Checkpoint
- » Queues at Border Checkpoints of Bulgaria with Greece
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: Charter Flights to Bulgaria Are Not Cancelled
- » TOP 10 Attractions to See in London by Queue Time and Price
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: An Extremely Difficult Tourist Season Awaits Us