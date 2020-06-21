Serbia Elects New Parliament Today: June 21

Politics | June 21, 2020
Bulgaria: Serbia Elects New Parliament Today: June 21 pixabay.com

More than 6.5 million Serbian citizens can vote in the country's parliamentary elections today.

The 21 participating parties and coalitions will fight to cross the 3 per cent threshold to win seats in the Serbian parliament.

The polls suggest that President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party has the most chances. It is projected to win nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

About 12 per cent is expected to be won by its coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia. Opposition criticism of Vucic focuses mainly on full media control established by the president.

