About 390 babies were born at Sheynovo Hospital during the state of emergency. This is 29 more than the same period last year. And since the beginning of the year, there has been a 10 percent increase in births each month.

2 patients with antibodies against coronavirus were in the hospital. This was announced to Diana Naydenova on Nova TV by its director Dr. Rumen Velev.

"These antibodies were from the so-called type. IgJ. Which means they had encountered the virus. But they were perfectly healthy clinically. But we didn't know if they could infect. For this purpose, we needed to do PCR tests, which required time. That's why we accommodated them in the COVID ward, "he explained.