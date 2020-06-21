390 Babies Were Born at Sheynovo Hospital During the State of Emergency
About 390 babies were born at Sheynovo Hospital during the state of emergency. This is 29 more than the same period last year. And since the beginning of the year, there has been a 10 percent increase in births each month.
2 patients with antibodies against coronavirus were in the hospital. This was announced to Diana Naydenova on Nova TV by its director Dr. Rumen Velev.
"These antibodies were from the so-called type. IgJ. Which means they had encountered the virus. But they were perfectly healthy clinically. But we didn't know if they could infect. For this purpose, we needed to do PCR tests, which required time. That's why we accommodated them in the COVID ward, "he explained.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 117 New Cases of COVID-19, Total 3872 in Bulgaria
- » The number of Bitten by Ticks is Growing! Deadly Crimean Fever Is Registered in Bulgaria
- » Minister Ananiev: Bulgaria Is Among The Countries With The Fewest People Infected, We Do Not Plan Extension Of Emergence Situation
- » 3755 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 81 for June 20
- » Daily Record: 132 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total 3674
- » June 18: Total 3542 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, 89 Newly Registered