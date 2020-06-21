117 New Cases of COVID-19, Total 3872 in Bulgaria
Of the 1360 samples examined during the past 24 hours, 117 gave a positive result. This is clear from the data in the National Information System.
The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 7; Burgas - 3; Varna - 4; Vidin - 5; Gabrovo - 1; Kardzhali - 3; Kyustendil - 19; Pazardzhik - 2; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 2; Plovdiv - 8; Sliven - 6; Smolyan - 7; Sofia region - 9; Sofia city - 30; Stara Zagora - 3; Shumen - 7.
3872 are the proven cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria, of which 1646 are active.
2027 people have already been cured, 19 of which have been registered in the last 24 hours. There are 322 patients in hospital facilities who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. 13 of them are housed in intensive care units.
The National Information System shows that in our country the total number of medical staff with confirmed COVID-19 is 343. In the past 24 hours, 2 new cases of nurses have been identified.
