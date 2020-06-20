The number of Bitten by Ticks is Growing! Deadly Crimean Fever Is Registered in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: The number of Bitten by Ticks is Growing! Deadly Crimean Fever Is Registered in Bulgaria pixabay.com

A case of the deadly Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever was registered last week in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. The dangerous disease is caused by a tick bite.

Initially, a high temperature develops with chills and muscle aches. Patients also usually experience nausea and vomiting. Subsequently, some develop the typical Crimean fever bleeding - from the gums, stomach, intestines.

Crimean fever is contagious and is transmitted by blood. If medical attention is not sought, the outcome is fatal.

For the period from June 8 to 14 in the country there was a serious increase in the number of people admitted to hospital after a tick bite. Some of them have complications.Four have developed Lyme borreliosis, another seven - with Marseille fever. 9 new cases of Q fever have also been reported.

