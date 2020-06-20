The number of Bitten by Ticks is Growing! Deadly Crimean Fever Is Registered in Bulgaria
A case of the deadly Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever was registered last week in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. The dangerous disease is caused by a tick bite.
Initially, a high temperature develops with chills and muscle aches. Patients also usually experience nausea and vomiting. Subsequently, some develop the typical Crimean fever bleeding - from the gums, stomach, intestines.
Crimean fever is contagious and is transmitted by blood. If medical attention is not sought, the outcome is fatal.
For the period from June 8 to 14 in the country there was a serious increase in the number of people admitted to hospital after a tick bite. Some of them have complications.Four have developed Lyme borreliosis, another seven - with Marseille fever. 9 new cases of Q fever have also been reported.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Minister Ananiev: Bulgaria Is Among The Countries With The Fewest People Infected, We Do Not Plan Extension Of Emergence Situation
- » 3755 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 81 for June 20
- » Daily Record: 132 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total 3674
- » June 18: Total 3542 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, 89 Newly Registered
- » The Man Infected With COVID-19 on "Gradina" Campsite Died
- » Can the Coronavirus Survive on Clothes and Shoes