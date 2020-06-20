David and Victoria Beckham to Build Secret Tunnel in Their House for Security
David and Victoria Beckham plan to build an underground passage in their Cotswolds retreat.
The couple recently received planning permission to construct a tunnel in their £6m country house, which will lead to a wine cellar beneath an extended garage that provides space for a seven cars.
According to The Times, the family’s planning agent said the work “will improve security for the occupants of the property”.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
I’m so excited!!! So many kisses @davidbeckham @intermiamicf and Team DB!! x VB
The Beckhams currently live with three of their four children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their eldest son, Brooklyn, lives in New York.
They also have a £31m house in Holland Park, west London, where they have just lost a battle to prevent a neighbour from refurbishing his property after claiming it would invade their privacy.
Their construction plans in the Cotswolds come after a series of burglaries at footballers’ homes during lockdown, including Dele Alli and Riyad Mahrez.
Ed Sheeran is reported to have installed a similar passage under his house in Suffolk that leads to his very own pub.
Earlier this month, it transpired that Victoria Beckham made just under £1m from last year’s Spice Girls UK tour, despite not actually participating in it./The Independent
