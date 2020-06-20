Minister Ananiev: Bulgaria Is Among The Countries With The Fewest People Infected, We Do Not Plan Extension Of Emergence Situation

“There does not exist a situation in the country at the moment which would justify a proposal, by the health minister, to extend the emergency epidemic situation beyond 30 June,” said Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev for Darik Radio.

However, he pointed out that the observance of the principal anti-epidemic measures will remain in place – wearing masks in medical establishments, pharmacies and on public transport vehicles, as well as the requirement not to exceed 50% of the attendance capacity of theatre and concert halls.

In Minister Ananiev’s words Bulgaria is among the countries with the fewest people infected – around 5%.

By the end of this month the European Commission is to decide what the rate of infection should be in third countries below which entry into the EU will be allowed. /BNR