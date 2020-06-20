Climatologist: Summer Will Last Longer This Year

June 20, 2020, Saturday
Climatologist: Summer Will Last Longer This Year

"July, August and September will be perfect for the sea. We expect the summer to be longer this year. "This was stated on the air of"Awake "by climatologist Georgi Rachev.

He is adamant that September will be a slightly dry month and temperatures will be high. "In June we have maximum rainfall. It is normal to rain. We are moving towards stabilizing the atmospheric pressure. From Thursday the weather will normalize ", explained Rachev.

According to him, despite the rainy June, it is time to plan a vacation at the sea. "The beach will be one of the safest places from the point of view of the coronavirus. The sun's rays destroy all viruses. "Synthesis of vitamin D helps the immune system," he explained./NOVA Tv

