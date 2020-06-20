3755 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 81 for June 20

81 of the 2371 samples examined during the last 24 hours had a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 5; Vidin - 5; Vratsa - 1; Kyustendil - 6; Pernik - 2; Plovdiv - 2; Sliven - 7; Smolyan - 8; Sofia region - 12; Sofia city - 28; Stara Zagora - 1; Shumen - 3; Yambol - 1.

At present, a total of 3755 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 1554 are active. 2008 are the cured persons, of which 67 have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The patients with proven COVID-19, accommodated in medical institutions for hospital care, are 314. 17 of them are in intensive care units and clinics. According to the National Information System in Bulgaria, coronavirus infection has been found in 341 medical staff.

There are eight new cases identified in the past 24 hours, respectively in two doctors, four nurses, one nurse and one in another medical staff.

193 people died in whom the new coronavirus was confirmed. Three new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.