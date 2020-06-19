WhatsApp Down? - Thousands of Users Report Problem with the App
Thousands of WhatsApp users around the world have reported issues with the messaging app.
According to independent monitor Down Detector, a huge spike of problems was recorded shortly before 5pm.
The majority of these are around the last seen feature, while 24% said they are having connection problems.
Users said they cannot see when their contacts were last online, and are unable to adjust their security settings.
A map on the Down Detector website says that issues are being reported around the world, but with Europe appearing to be the epicentre.
One user posted on Twitter: "Has anyone else’s ‘last seen’ on WhatsApp been automatically turned off and can’t turn it back on?!"
Another wrote: "Why would Whatsapp remove last seen, online and typing feature"./Mirror
Shocking news went down- 'Whatsapp' having issues, users are not able to see other person online, typing and last seen & automotive switching users privacy settings to nobody. 'Do Not Uninstall', once uninstalled, it can't be installed back.#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/37Vj1aZgoS— News Leak Centre (@CentreLeak) June 19, 2020
