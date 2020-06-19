WhatsApp Down? - Thousands of Users Report Problem with the App

Lifestyle | June 19, 2020, Friday // 22:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: WhatsApp Down? - Thousands of Users Report Problem with the App

Thousands of WhatsApp users around the world have reported issues with the messaging app.

According to independent monitor Down Detector, a huge spike of problems was recorded shortly before 5pm.

The majority of these are around the last seen feature, while 24% said they are having connection problems.

Users said they cannot see when their contacts were last online, and are unable to adjust their security settings.

A map on the Down Detector website says that issues are being reported around the world, but with Europe appearing to be the epicentre.

One user posted on Twitter: "Has anyone else’s ‘last seen’ on WhatsApp been automatically turned off and can’t turn it back on?!"

Another wrote: "Why would Whatsapp remove last seen, online and typing feature"./Mirror

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria