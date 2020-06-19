Eurostat: Bulgaria With The Lowest Prices in EU

The gap in the prices of consumer goods and services in the individual countries members of the EU in 2019 was considerable, with Denmark having the highest price level, and Bulgaria – the lowest, Eurostat data show.

The prices of goods and services in Denmark were 141% of the EU average, and in Bulgaria - 53%. Alcohol and tobacco are cheapest in Bulgaria (62% of the EU average). Restaurants and hotels in Bulgaria are cheapest (45%), as are clothes - 79% of the EU average, compared to 132% in Denmark. As to consumer electronics, they are 92% of the EU average. /BNR