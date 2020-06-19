Udeclared Fuel Cost a Quarter of a Billion Euros to the Bulgarian Budget
pixabay.com
The budget for 2019 has been defrauded of more than half a billion Leva (over a quarter of a billion euro) by the undeclared sale of fuels.
This is indicated by an analysis by the Centre for the Study of Democracy, commissioned by the Bulgarian Petroleum and Gas Association. The undeclared sale of petrol and propane butane amount to around 5% and of diesel – 14%. The biggest share of unregulated sales are in Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna and Sofia district./BNR
