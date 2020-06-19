14-Day Quarantine For Those Arriving in Bulgaria from Belgium Has Been Abolished

Politics | June 19, 2020, Friday // 16:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 14-Day Quarantine For Those Arriving in Bulgaria from Belgium Has Been Abolished

As of tomorrow, June 20, persons arriving in Bulgaria from the Kingdom of Belgium are not subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The directors of the regional health inspections must cancel the quarantine of the persons who arrived in Bulgaria from the Kingdom of Belgium in the period from 09.06.2020 to 19.06.2020. This is ordered by the Minister of Health.

The same order states that short-term seconded employees of the state administration will not be quarantined in the performance of their duties.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria