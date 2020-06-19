14-Day Quarantine For Those Arriving in Bulgaria from Belgium Has Been Abolished

As of tomorrow, June 20, persons arriving in Bulgaria from the Kingdom of Belgium are not subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The directors of the regional health inspections must cancel the quarantine of the persons who arrived in Bulgaria from the Kingdom of Belgium in the period from 09.06.2020 to 19.06.2020. This is ordered by the Minister of Health.

The same order states that short-term seconded employees of the state administration will not be quarantined in the performance of their duties.