Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Not Be Tightened Because of The Growing Number
Anti-epidemic measures will not be tightened because of the growing number of the newly infected patients with Covid-19 in recent days. This was announced at an extraordinary briefing by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who called on citizens to comply with anti-epidemic measures.
He said that the virus was now weaker, hospitals had a larger capacity and were more technically prepared, with medications and personal protective equipment.
"If we start tightening measures now, it would bring panic, a much greater risk for our entire economic life. All those who passed away in the past 24 hours had severe concomitant diseases," PM Borissov added./BNR
