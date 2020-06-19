Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Not Be Tightened Because of The Growing Number

Politics | June 19, 2020, Friday // 14:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Not Be Tightened Because of The Growing Number

Anti-epidemic measures will not be tightened because of the growing number of the newly infected patients with Covid-19 in recent days. This was announced at an extraordinary briefing by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who called on citizens to comply with anti-epidemic measures.

He said that the virus was now weaker, hospitals had a larger capacity and were more technically prepared, with medications and personal protective equipment.

"If we start tightening measures now, it would bring panic, a much greater risk for our entire economic life. All those who passed away in the past 24 hours had severe concomitant diseases," PM Borissov added./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria