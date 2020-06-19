Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Participates in an Online Meeting of the European Council

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov participates in a meeting of the European Council, which is held by videoconference. The main topic of the meeting of European leaders is the discussion of the European Recovery Plan.

"Our country supports the Recovery Plan, as the proposed approach is ambitious, exceptional and temporary. With it, the European Commission manages to combine in an innovative way the measures in response to the crisis and the advantages of borrowed capital with the possibilities of the EU budget. A balanced compromise has been proposed between grants and loans, "said Prime Minister Borissov.

Regarding the next MFF, the Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed optimism that European leaders will soon reach a compromise.

"I believe that next month we will be able to reach a balanced agreement that provides funding for all policies, priorities, instruments and measures, including addressing this latest challenge to the EU - the coronavirus. However, further efforts are needed on the EU's traditional priorities in terms of budget and implementing rules.

Prime Minister Borissov congratulated the Croatian presidency of the Council of the EU. "Bulgaria appreciates the constructive cooperation with the Croatian presidency, which has achieved a number of successes in this unprecedented situation.

"We welcome the efforts made by Croatia, together with the European Commission and the European Council, to overcome the crisis, including their work on the Recovery Package," said Prime Minister Borissov.