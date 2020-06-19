Water Mirror "The Poets of Stara Zagora" Will Be Opened on June 23

The newest attraction of the pedestrian zone in Stara Zagora - the architectural and aesthetic composition - Water Mirror "Poets of Stara Zagora" will be officially opened on June 23 from 17.00.

The project is created by arch. Velimir Georgiev, sculptor is Radoslav Maglov, and calligrapher is Georgi Pavlov. The Municipality of Stara Zagora has the ambition in the future to enrich the space and turn it into one of its art zones for events and contemporary art.