Water Mirror "The Poets of Stara Zagora" Will Be Opened on June 23

Society | June 19, 2020, Friday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Water Mirror "The Poets of Stara Zagora" Will Be Opened on June 23

The newest attraction of the pedestrian zone in Stara Zagora - the architectural and aesthetic composition - Water Mirror "Poets of Stara Zagora" will be officially opened on June 23 from 17.00.

The project is created by arch. Velimir Georgiev, sculptor is Radoslav Maglov, and calligrapher is Georgi Pavlov. The Municipality of Stara Zagora has the ambition in the future to enrich the space and turn it into one of its art zones for events and contemporary art.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria