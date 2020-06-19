Bulgaria: Intense Traffic at Borders with Greece, Turkey and Romania
The traffic of trucks towards Greece at the Kulata-Promahon checkpoint is intensive, Bulgaria's Border Police has announced. At the border crossings of Ilinden, Makaza, Kapitan Petko Voyvoda and Ivaylovgrad, EU citizens are allowed to cross without being subject to quarantine. The Zlatograd-Termes checkpoint remains closed. At Makaza and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda, Greek border authorities have introduced additional checks for all those entering the territory of Greece.
There is heavy traffic at all three operating checkpoints with Romania - Danube Bridge (Ruse), Danube Bridge 2 (Vidin) and Kardam - Negru Voda. The checkpoints at Kaynardzha, Krushari and the Nikopol ferry remain closed. Border crossings with Serbia are working smoothly, it was reported. The traffic to Turkey is intensive especially at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint.
Freight traffic to North Macedonia is open at all border crossings. Foreign citizens can pass transit through the country for 5 hours. Those wishing to stay in North Macedonia must present a negative PCR test valid for up to 72 hours and are subject to mandatory 14-day self-isolation./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Border Police: Long Queues at Kulata, Use Another Greece Checkpoint
- » Queues at Border Checkpoints of Bulgaria with Greece
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: Charter Flights to Bulgaria Are Not Cancelled
- » TOP 10 Attractions to See in London by Queue Time and Price
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: An Extremely Difficult Tourist Season Awaits Us
- » Arriving in Bulgaria From the Netherlands Without Mendatory Quarantine