Bulgaria: NSI: The Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria for April 2020 is BGN 1057,09

The National Social Security Institute announces that the amount of the average social security income for the country for April 2020 is BGN 1,057.09.

The average monthly social security income for the country for the period from May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 is BGN 1,009.60. The determined average monthly insurance income for the country for the indicated period serves in calculating the amounts of the newly granted pensions in May 2020.

