PM Boyko Borissov Met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas

"There is a good symbolism - Bulgaria joined the European Union during the German presidency in 2007, and now from July 1 we again expect the German presidency to resolve important current issues." This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the beginning of his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Heiko Maas.

In this context, Prime Minister Borissov noted that our country is counting on July, when Germany heads the Council of the EU, Bulgaria to be admitted to the Banking Union and the waiting room (ERM II) of the euro area. "We have met absolutely all the criteria," Borissov told Heiko Maas.

The focus of the conversation was overcoming the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. "We had the most liberal measures, but we used them in time. Now it is very important to quickly restore the economies and learn to live with this problem, "said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

They agreed that now, more than ever, Europe needs unity and solidarity to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus. The Bulgarian Prime Minister welcomed the motto of the German Presidency, starting on July 1 - "Together for the reconstruction of Europe".

During the meeting, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that at this crucial moment for Europe, our country supports the intention of the German Presidency to urgently conclude the negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework. "A quick political agreement and finalization of the relevant legislation are important for the implementation of all measures and the launch of new programs without delay," Borissov said.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that solidarity, cohesion and convergence must remain at the heart of the European Union's recovery plan. The promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism between Bulgaria and Germany was also discussed during the conversation.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that our country was one of the first countries in Europe to introduce measures to limit the spread of the virus, as well as subsequent financial and economic instruments to support the sector.