Daily Record: 132 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Total 3674

During the past 24 hours, 2104 samples were tested for coronavirus infection, 132 of which gave a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 4; Burgas - 1; Varna - 1; Veliko Tarnovo - 1; Vidin - 7; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 11; Pazardzhik - 17; Pleven - 5; Plovdiv - 8; Razgrad - 1; Sliven - 9; Smolyan - 5; Sofia region - 26; Sofia city - 30; Stara Zagora - 1; Shumen - 1; Yambol - 1.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 3674. Of these, 1543 cases are active. The persons cured were in 1941, and 61 of them were registered during the last 24 hours.

289 patients with proven coronavirus infection were admitted to hospitals. Of these, 13 are in intensive care facilities.

The National Information System shows that a total of 333 medical staff have been registered in Bulgaria, where the new coronavirus has been proven. In the past 24 hours, 4 new cases of a doctor, a nurse, a nurse and other medical staff have been identified.

