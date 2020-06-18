Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev: Economic Crisis Will Be Most Severe in Autumn

Analyzes show that autumn will be a hard period as in many places real unemployment will be felt then, President Rumen Radev said.

The Covid-19 crisis has proved once again how necessary financial decentralization of municipalities in Bulgaria is, President Radev said during his visit to Kresna. The crisis has also shown the big problem - there are billions set aside, but no administrative capacity in order for the funds to reach those in need, the head of state added.

President Radev pointed out that it was not too late to overcome the crisis, but the capacity of the state must be used and all of the most affected people must be reached, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises./BNR

