Bulgaria Was Elected a Member of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council

Politics | June 18, 2020, Thursday // 15:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Was Elected a Member of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council

Bulgaria was elected a member of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (ECOSOS) for the period 2021-2023. At the secret voting in New York on June 17 held within the frameworks of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Bulgaria’s candidature was supported by 186 out of 192 members of the United Nations. 17 more countries were also elected members of ECOSOS. Bulgaria’s term of office begins on January 1, 2021. This will be Bulgaria’s nineth participation in ECOSOS since 1995.

The Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development- economic, social and environmental./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria