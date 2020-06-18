Bulgaria Was Elected a Member of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council
Bulgaria was elected a member of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (ECOSOS) for the period 2021-2023. At the secret voting in New York on June 17 held within the frameworks of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Bulgaria’s candidature was supported by 186 out of 192 members of the United Nations. 17 more countries were also elected members of ECOSOS. Bulgaria’s term of office begins on January 1, 2021. This will be Bulgaria’s nineth participation in ECOSOS since 1995.
The Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development- economic, social and environmental./BNR
