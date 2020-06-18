President Radev: Veto on Ministry of Interior Act

June 18, 2020
Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev will impose a partial veto on the amendments to the Ministry of Interior Act. The texts that provoked many discussions envisage establishment of a new directorate.

Practically, it duplicates the functions of the National Service for Protection which is subordinate to the Bulgarian President. This would lead to serious problems in the coordination and the organization of the protection, Bulgaria’s head of state contends./BNR

