14-Day Quarantine for Arriving in Bulgaria from Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican Is Abolished

Politics | June 18, 2020, Thursday // 08:53| Views: | Comments: 0
As of today, March 18, the 14-day quarantine for those arriving in Bulgaria from Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, Switzerland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Blessed Republic of San Marino, the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and the Vatican City State will expire.


It is also allowed to all persons who have a residence permit in a Member State of the European Union, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or in a Schengen country (including the Republic of San Marino, the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and the Vatican City State) and the members of their families to enter the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria.

