June 18: Total 3542 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, 89 Newly Registered

Bulgaria: June 18: Total 3542 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, 89 Newly Registered

Of the 2054 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 89 had a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 3; Varna - 1; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 5; Lovech - 4; Pazardzhik - 4; Pernik - 2; Pleven - 7; Plovdiv - 12; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 4; Smolyan - 7; Sofia region - 7; Sofia city - 24; Stara Zagora - 3; Shumen - 1; Yambol - 1.

3542 are the total proven cases of the new coronavirus in our country. 1478 cases are currently active. 1880 are the cured persons in whom COVID-19 was found. 63 of them have been registered for the last 24 hours.

A total of 276 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection are hospitalized. 12 of them are accommodated in intensive care units and clinics.

