The Man Infected With COVID-19 on "Gradina" Campsite Died
pexels.com
The 41-year-old man with coronavirus, who was vacationing on Kite camping "Gradina", has died, NOVA has learned.
We remind you that it was the first registered case of COVID-19 infection at a campsite in Bulgaria. The man was hospitalized with a diagnosis of bilateral bronchopneumonia and intubated a day later.
