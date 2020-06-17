The Man Infected With COVID-19 on "Gradina" Campsite Died

Society » HEALTH | June 17, 2020, Wednesday // 20:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Man Infected With COVID-19 on "Gradina" Campsite Died pexels.com

The 41-year-old man with coronavirus, who was vacationing on Kite camping "Gradina", has died, NOVA has learned.

We remind you that it was the first registered case of COVID-19 infection at a campsite in Bulgaria. The man was hospitalized with a diagnosis of bilateral bronchopneumonia and intubated a day later. 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria