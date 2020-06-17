Bulgaria's Health Minister: Do Not Pay for PCR Test If You Have Health Insuarance
Minister of Health has ordered that the requirement for a PCR test as a condition for admission to a hospital or consultation with a specialist was illegal. The order is due to the frequent signals from citizens that before hospitalization or consultation, they were required to pay for a PCR test.
The Minister said that all signals will be checked and the medical establishments that practiced this will be sanctioned. All insured persons have the right to access medical institutions for the provision of hospital care paid for by the Health Insurance Fund. The Ministry calls on all Bulgarian citizens to send signals in cases of violations./BNR
