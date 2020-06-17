Border Police: Long Queues at Kulata, Use Another Greece Checkpoint

For third day in a row, there have been long queues of vehicles at Kulata-Promahon border crossing.

The queue of lorries as at 16.00 on June 17 was 13 km long, and the queue of cars is more than 5 km long.

Bulgaria’s border police recommend that travellers to Greece use the border checkpoints "Ilinden", "Makaza", "Captain Petko Voyvoda" and "Ivaylovgrad" to avoid delays and waiting.

Border authorities on the Bulgarian side of the checkpoint are working at full capacity - five employees at the entrance and exit of the country process the flow of passengers in both directions, on the Greek side there are three employees.

There is an additional delay due to the requirement introduced by Greece according to which when Serbian citizens enter Greece, they must declare orally to the Greek authorities the address of stay and contact details. Most of them are also tested for Covid-19./BNT