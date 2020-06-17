Border Police: Long Queues at Kulata, Use Another Greece Checkpoint
For third day in a row, there have been long queues of vehicles at Kulata-Promahon border crossing.
The queue of lorries as at 16.00 on June 17 was 13 km long, and the queue of cars is more than 5 km long.
Bulgaria’s border police recommend that travellers to Greece use the border checkpoints "Ilinden", "Makaza", "Captain Petko Voyvoda" and "Ivaylovgrad" to avoid delays and waiting.
Border authorities on the Bulgarian side of the checkpoint are working at full capacity - five employees at the entrance and exit of the country process the flow of passengers in both directions, on the Greek side there are three employees.
There is an additional delay due to the requirement introduced by Greece according to which when Serbian citizens enter Greece, they must declare orally to the Greek authorities the address of stay and contact details. Most of them are also tested for Covid-19./BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Queues at Border Checkpoints of Bulgaria with Greece
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: Charter Flights to Bulgaria Are Not Cancelled
- » TOP 10 Attractions to See in London by Queue Time and Price
- » Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova: An Extremely Difficult Tourist Season Awaits Us
- » Arriving in Bulgaria From the Netherlands Without Mendatory Quarantine
- » Greece to Relaunch Its Golden Visa Program?