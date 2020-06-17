Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commision Creates Comparing Offers Platform for Electricity Supply

June 17, 2020
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commision Creates Comparing Offers Platform for Electricity Supply pixabay.com

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commision is to create and maintain an internet platform for comparing offers for electricity supply, the amendments to the Energy Act related to liberalization of the energy market adopted by the Bulgarian National Assembly at second reading envisage. 

End consumers with expected annual consumtion below 100,000 kWh will have free of charge access to the platform. Electricity traders will be required to provide the platform operator with up-to-date information about their offers on a monthly basis. The violators will be subject to sanctions. The amendments also provide for licensing of all participants in the gas market./BNR

