Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Updates of the Situation, Crossing Borders and Entry into the Respective Country

June 17, 2020, Wednesday
The list of information regarding the anti-epidemic measures in 90 countries around the world will be updated

In connection with the easing of the anti-epidemic measures in the world, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is starting to publish updates of the situation, the conditions of crossing borders and entry into the respective country. The information is available (in Bulgarian) here.  

The Foreign Ministry advises the public to follow the information uploaded to the Ministry’s situation centre (in Bulgarian).

The list of information regarding the anti-epidemic measures in 90 countries around the world will be updated. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Bulgarian citizens to refrain from non-essential travel abroad, and if they do travel, to check the crossing procedures and conditions of entry into the respective country./NovaTv

 

