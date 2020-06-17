BICA President Velev: Unemployment in Bulgaria Will Increase in the Autumn

Business | June 17, 2020, Wednesday // 09:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BICA President Velev: Unemployment in Bulgaria Will Increase in the Autumn

Тhe crisis in Bulgaria will be more severe than in 2008, according to the BICA President.

"In the last three weeks, the number of newly hired workers has been higher than the number of those laid off. This is due to the dominance of the trend of hiring seasonal workers in tourism and construction. In the fall there will be a reverse trend. If by then there is no more tangible repulsion from the bottom where we are, there is a danger of increasing unemployment, "said the chairman of BICA Vasil Velev on the air of NOVA Tv.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria