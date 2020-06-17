Open-Air Art Installation from Bulgarian Letters in Berlin

Bulgaria: Open-Air Art Installation from Bulgarian Letters in Berlin

This summer, residents and visitors of Berlin will be welcomed by an open-air art installation from Bulgarian letters in one of the most visited places on the banks of the River Spree, near Berlin Cathedral and Museum Island.

The art installation is the Bulgarian greeting to the German Presidency of the Council of the EU, which begins on July 1, and was carried out on the initiative of the Bulgarian embassy in Berlin and the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in the German capital.

The "Bulgarian letters" project presents the 14 letters of the Cyrillic alphabet without a graphic equivalent in the Latin and Greek alphabets - Б, Д, Ж, З, И, Й, Ц, Ч, Ш, Щ, Ъ, ь, Ю, Я.

Originally made as benches, they were placed for the first time in the summer of 2018 in Sofia under the name "Hidden Letters" and created new places for reading and a kind of literary corners in the capital.

In the summer of 2019 the project visited Paris, and at the end of 2019 it was in Rabat, Morocco.

Poems by 28 Bulgarian poets translated in German, French and English are attached to each bench of the installation./BNT

