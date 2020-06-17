112 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 17, Total: 3453

June 17, 2020, Wednesday
For the past 24 hours, 2,045 samples were tested for the new coronavirus. 112 of them gave a positive result. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Varna - 2; Vidin - 2; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 4; Kyustendil - 13; Pazardzhik - 10; Pleven - 5; Plovdiv - 2; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 7; Smolyan - 3; Sofia region - 15; Sofia city - 13; Stara Zagora - 3; Shumen - 27; Yambol - 3.

At present, a total of 3453 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 1455 are active. 1817 people have already been cured, and 33 of them have been registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 267 patients with proven COVID-19 were admitted to hospital. 13 of them are in intensive care facilities.

The National Information System shows that 326 medical workers are registered in Bulgaria with a confirmed coronavirus infection. For the past 24 hours, 4 new cases of a doctor, nurse, orderly and other medical staff have been identified.

181 people died in whom the new coronavirus was found. The new deaths registered in the last 24 hours are 5.

