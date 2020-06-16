Queues at Border Checkpoints of Bulgaria with Greece

June 16, 2020, Tuesday
Queues at border checkpoints of Bulgaria with Greece after lifting of the quarantine were not an assessment of the quality of tourism or a sign that Bulgarians preferred Greek beaches to the Black Sea coast, said Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Valeri Simeonov and Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.

The two believe that the increased traffic was due to foreign transit tourists, Bulgarian seasonal workers or people with real estates in Greece.

According to statistics for 2019, Greek tourists coming to Bulgaria were 1.3 million, which is almost equal to the number of Bulgarians who visited Greece - 1.4 million, Minister Angelkova added./BNR

