Bulgaria: End of the World: June 21st - This Sunday? pixabay.com

If you thought COVID-19, civil unrest, locusts, volcanic eruptions and hurricanes signaled Armageddon — you may be right!

The reading of the Mayan calendar was wrong, according to a conspiracy theory on Twitter, and while the world didn’t end on Dec. 21, 2012, as originally prophesied by calendar readers, Mayan doomsday is sometime this week or next.

“Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012 … The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days … For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years,” scientist Paolo Tagaloguin tweeted last week, according to the Sun. The series of tweets has since been deleted.

If Tagaloguin is correct, adding up all the missed days, then the Mayan doomsday date is … this week.

In 2012, doomsday theorists were convinced the world was ending on Dec. 21, and hordes of believers flocked to Mayan sites in Mexico and Guatemala — only to be left disappointed and dirty due to the lack of sanitation at ancient Mayan pyramids./NYpost

