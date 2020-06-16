Grigor Dimitrov is Training in His Hometown Haskovo

Grigor Dimitrov is in Bulgaria again and is already training in his hometown - Haskovo, together with his coach Christian Gro. The tennis star returned to Bulgaria after the demonstration tournament "Adria Tour" in Belgrade.

He said he felt nostalgic when he got home.

"I don't remember the last time I set foot on this court. This place is special to me. I have many memories. As a kid, I played a lot of games. There were many losses, victories, but this is tennis. I always feel nostalgic when I get home. As tired as I was, I wanted to go out to train, " Dimitrov said.

It is still unclear how many days Grisho will stay in his homeland.