Grigor Dimitrov is Training in His Hometown Haskovo

Sports | June 16, 2020, Tuesday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov is Training in His Hometown Haskovo archive

Grigor Dimitrov is in Bulgaria again and is already training in his hometown - Haskovo, together with his coach Christian Gro. The tennis star returned to Bulgaria after the demonstration tournament "Adria Tour" in Belgrade.

He said he felt nostalgic when he got home.

"I don't remember the last time I set foot on this court. This place is special to me. I have many memories. As a kid, I played a lot of games. There were many losses, victories, but this is tennis. I always feel nostalgic when I get home. As tired as I was, I wanted to go out to train, " Dimitrov said.

It is still unclear how many days Grisho will stay in his homeland.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria