Breaking News: North Korea Blew up the Liaison Office with South Korea

The liaison office had been closed since January 30 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry. South Korean staff had not been to the building since, the ministry said.

But its destruction is highly symbolic, and may mark a turning point in relations between two countries that had committed themselves to "a new era of peace" fewer than three years ago.

North Korea framed its decision to destroy the liaison office as a retaliatory measure after a group of defectors who used balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets north of the DMZ.

"The recent foolish act of daring hurt the dignity of our supreme leadership," a statement carried in KCNA Tuesday read.

"The world will clearly see what severe punishment our people will mete out to the South Korean authorities and how they wipe the human scum off the earth.

North Korea claimed the leaflets violated the deal Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in struck in 2018 at their first summit, when both leaders agreed to cease "all hostile acts and eliminating their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets" along their shared border. It's illegal for average North Koreans to consume information that is not approved by the country's powerful propaganda machine, and doing so can carry dire consequences.