1784 People Cured in Bulgaria, 51 Newly Registered Cases of Coronavirus on June 16

51 of the 1794 samples examined during the past 24 hours in Bulgaria had a positive result. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Varna - 1; Veliko Tarnovo - 1; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 3; Pazardzhik - 2; Pleven - 7; Plovdiv - 1; Razgrad - 1; Sliven - 8; Sofia region - 2; Sofia city - 16; Stara Zagora - 3; Shumen - 3; Yambol - 1.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 3341, and currently 1381 of them are active.

1784 people were cured, of which 54 were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 253 patients with proven coronavirus infection are hospitalized, 14 of whom are housed in intensive care units and clinics.

According to the National Information System, the number of medical staff diagnosed with the new coronavirus is 322. Four new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, one by a doctor and three by nurses.

The death toll in which COVID-19 was proven is 176. Two new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.