Newly Discovered Phenomenon in Rila - Water is Streaming From a Stone!

As they were making their rounds in the region between the Seven Lakes of Rila and Rila Monastery, a mountain rescue team discovered a rock from which water is streaming.

Obviosuly through the years a crack was formed in the rock and cold water is flowing through it. The water is extraordinarily clean, one of the rescuers says. A signboard will be put up to show the way to the rock./BNR

 

Природен феномен! Камик пуща вода!

Публикувахте от Борислав Ранков в Понеделник, 8 юни 2020 г.

