Newly Discovered Phenomenon in Rila - Water is Streaming From a Stone!
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 15, 2020, Monday // 22:50| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
As they were making their rounds in the region between the Seven Lakes of Rila and Rila Monastery, a mountain rescue team discovered a rock from which water is streaming.
Obviosuly through the years a crack was formed in the rock and cold water is flowing through it. The water is extraordinarily clean, one of the rescuers says. A signboard will be put up to show the way to the rock./BNR
Природен феномен! Камик пуща вода!Публикувахте от Борислав Ранков в Понеделник, 8 юни 2020 г.
