A Public Transport Bus Hit a Child Riding a Scooter in Sofia

A serious road accident between a public transport bus and an electric scooter took place in the capital's Mladost 3 district opposite the municipal building, BGNES reported.

The child is 12 years old and was seriously injured, the Ministry of Interior announced. He was admitted tо the "Pirogov" hospital with a fracture of the thigh, contusion of the knee and lower leg. 

According to initial data, a public transport bus collided with a boy who was crossing the road.

Police teams are conducting an on-site inspection, during which all the circumstances surrounding the incident will be clarified.  

