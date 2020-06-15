Unemployment in Bulgaria Soars to 9% Due to Covid-19 Crisis

84,568 people became jobless during the state of emergency in Bulgaria between March 13 and June 15. Meanwhile, 65,535 people were employed, this country’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva said.

Nearly 300,000 people were registered at the employment offices in May, which is 0.1% (2,600 people) more as compared to April. However, the number of unemployed rose 68,4% (120,000) as compared to the same month last year. Unemployment in May stands at 9%.